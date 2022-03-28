ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach Barbeque Festival highlights good food, community spirit

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 18 hours ago

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sea of people filled Surfside Drive on Saturday for the annual Surfside Beach Barbeque Festival, which was delayed for two weeks because of weather.

“This is what Surfside is about, ya know, family, fun, barbeque,” Sean Somers, the kitchen manager of BBQ Surfside, said as people enjoyed barbeque and other local foods while learning about the town.

This was the first time at the festival for Eric Watson, who owns Smoke City Foods and makes his own sauce. He was happy to have such a large community event take place.

It feels great to be back after COVID and be out and have all these people out and enjoying the great weather and trying different products,” he said.

Watson said his experience was so good that he has already decided to come back next year.

“We are coming back,” he said. “This has been a great day. It’s been a great day; people have been wonderful, so this has been fantastic for us.”

Another locally owned business represented at the festival was Graham’s Produce and Boiled Peanuts. It was the second year for the family-run farm business, and one of the owners, Johnise Graham, said it’s important for them to represent and show up for the community.

I feel as if a lot of places don’t have black-owned businesses, and for us to be a black-owned farming business, and it’s really hard to get out there,” she said.

Graham said the event helps her business connect more with the community.

“Every year, it’s really, it’s been a really good turn up, and it’s really amazing just to be out here” she said.

