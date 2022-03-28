HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister has seen an uptick in gun violence recently causing concern for the community.

Neighbors were shaken when they saw the fleet of police blocking off the road and setting up their investigation on the 300 block of Rustic street.

News of a drive-by that killed two young men was more than unsettling and people wanted answers on what local officials planned to do to help them feel safer.

We went to the neighborhood to speak with people on how they felt about the shooting but no one wanted to speak on camera.

Neighbors did not want to speak with us when approached Monday.

Police have said that they are investigating this shooting as a possible gang-related incident.

This task force idea has been in the works for some time even before this shooting.

"We do have plans with the sheriff's office here in town to create a gang task force as well," said Sgt. Don Pershall, from the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister police said that they have already begun extra patrols in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

“It’s been in the works for quite a while. It’s basically combining resources to be a little more effective toward the community," said Sgt. Pershall.

They said this action helps the people living in the area feel more protected.

The post Hollister Police talk about gang task force after drive-by shooting appeared first on KION546 .