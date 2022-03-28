ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister Police talk about gang task force after drive-by shooting

By Joronica Vinluan
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR2Nx_0esEVsyC00

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister has seen an uptick in gun violence recently causing concern for the community.

Neighbors were shaken when they saw the fleet of police blocking off the road and setting up their investigation on the 300 block of Rustic street.

News of a drive-by that killed two young men was more than unsettling and people wanted answers on what local officials planned to do to help them feel safer.

We went to the neighborhood to speak with people on how they felt about the shooting but no one wanted to speak on camera.

Neighbors did not want to speak with us when approached Monday.

Police have said that they are investigating this shooting as a possible gang-related incident.

This task force idea has been in the works for some time even before this shooting.

"We do have plans with the sheriff's office here in town to create a gang task force as well," said Sgt. Don Pershall, from the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister police said that they have already begun extra patrols in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

“It’s been in the works for quite a while. It’s basically combining resources to be a little more effective toward the community," said Sgt. Pershall.

They said this action helps the people living in the area feel more protected.

The post Hollister Police talk about gang task force after drive-by shooting appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in Turlock was allegedly stalked by suspect

TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — Officers arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman he had allegedly stalked, according to the Turlock Police Department.  Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, a Livingston resident.  On March 8 at around 9 p.m, police said the department received calls of a shooting […]
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

3 people, including 9-year-old boy, hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people have been hospitalized, including a 9-year-old, in Stockton after a drive-by shooting on Saturday, authorities said. It happened on Searchlight Avenue and Hazelton Avenue just before 1:20 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said in a release. Authorities said a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on a white truck with the three people inside.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$3,000 reward offered for information on suspect in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — The Merced Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for the man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason. Homicide detectives around the Bay Area and Merced County are continuing to search for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson. Jackson is described as 5’11”, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair, and brown […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Sgt
WCTV

Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night. The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
KTVU FOX 2

San Ramon police say missing runaway teens are talking with others on social media

SAN RAMON, Calif. - UPDATE: Police say the two missing teens have been found. San Ramon police said Sunday they are still searching for two missing runaway teenagers. In an update to their investigation, officials said the two teens, 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan, are still missing. They said they believe both remain in good health based on recent sightings, and communication with other local youth via social media.
SAN RAMON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.
PONTIAC, MI
KRON4 News

Suspect in 2020 Hollister murder found guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Benito County Superior Court jury reached a guilty verdict in the homicide case of 32-year-old Christopher Jacobs. Manuel Campa was accused of fatally stabbing Jacobs on December 30, 2020. That day — fire and police personnel were called to a report of a vehicle collision that occurred off […]
HOLLISTER, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Freeway Shooting Investigation Underway In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting on a Stockton freeway that resulted in a crash Monday night. According to the California Highway Patrol Stockton, the shooting happened along northbound Interstate 5 at the eastbound Highway 4 interchange. Police radio of the call for help says a passenger in the suspect vehicle was the shooter and was wearing a ski mask. The driver of a vehicle that was shot at was reportedly able to get off the freeway and call 9-1-1. A second vehicle that was also shot at reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck. The CHP Stockton said the driver of that vehicle fled on foot. The CHP said the shooting is an unusual case as all parties involved fled the scene. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, though the driver who called 911 was said to be OK. Investigators have not yet confirmed a suspect description.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bystander captures video San Jose police shooting man at taqueria

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officials, Monday, said that two acts of violence downtown over the weekend, one of which turned deadly, are not connected. In one incident, a bystander captured video of San Jose police shooting and injuring a man at a taqueria, whom they say was possibly wielding a gun.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy