Andy Reid said the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to retain wide receiver Tyreek Hill but came to a point during contract negotiations where they thought it was no longer feasible. "I love Tyreek Hill," Reid said Monday at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. The Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. "There's no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that's where he wanted to go. He's a family man that has a few kids and he's got to be able to support them now and down the road, and this gives him an opportunity to do that. At the same time, it gives us great compensation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO