Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Wade was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with an apparent lower-body injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade appeared to tweak something while he was running to second base on his first-inning double. Though he was able to stay in the game for the rest of the Giants' turn at bat, Wade looked to be limping as he went back to the dugout and then didn't play the field for the bottom of the first inning. The Giants will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury after the game.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO