Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL is moving forward. Now according to new reports, two other coaches are joining the Pittsburgh Steelers assistant in his fight. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the addition of the said coaches in the lawsuit are expected to implicate two other teams. It is said to extend all the way up to ownership level.
Over the past few years, NFL teams have asked a few quarterback prospects to work out at different positions. It appears that trend will continue for at least one more year. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing interest from NFL teams as a slot receiver.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
The second Cam Newton era with the Carolina Panthers seemed to end in much the same way the first one did. With a realization that the two sides just wouldn’t be able to recapture the magic that made it so great in the first place. However, per a new...
It’s been an insane NFL offseason thus far, especially when it comes to big-name quarterbacks moving around. Carson Wentz is now with the Washington Commanders, Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos, and Deshaun Watson is QB1 of the Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remains content with the way his team is doing business in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.
The Las Vegas Raiders are thinking about moving back up in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas dealt their first two picks in next month’s draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for receiver Davante Adams. It’s a move that the Raiders hope will get them back to the playoffs next season.
Look, it’s the season of speculation in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers just make it too easy sometimes. In a conference call at the NFL's annual Owners Meetings, general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t confirm the Steelers aren’t moving up for a quarterback, or drafting one at all, but he said all the things that point to it.
The final season of the Ben Roethlisberger era reached unexpected levels. But now, the franchise must move forward and with what is expected to be many significant changes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And no doubt the priority will be replacing retired quarterback Roethlisberger. See the NFL Draft hats for all...
Zuerlein signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday. Zuerlein knocked home 29 of his 35 field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season, but Dallas elected to release the veteran earlier this month. Zuerlein may not have a completely clear path to the kicking job after Eddie Pieiro connected on all 17 of his kicks over his five games for the Jets last year, but he should have a decent shot.
Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ahkello Witherspoon spent most of the first half of the 2021 NFL season standing on the sideline in sweatpants while the Pittsburgh Steelers went on without him. He ended it with his swagger returned and his future suddenly bright. Not pouting will do that. So will...
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that there's a "chance" both Edwards (knee) and backfield mate J.K. Dobbins (knee) begin training camp on the PUP list, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Edwards and Dobbins both suffered torn ACLs last offseason and subsequently spent the entire 2021 campaign sidelined. Though...
Wade was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with an apparent lower-body injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade appeared to tweak something while he was running to second base on his first-inning double. Though he was able to stay in the game for the rest of the Giants' turn at bat, Wade looked to be limping as he went back to the dugout and then didn't play the field for the bottom of the first inning. The Giants will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury after the game.
Hernandez signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Hernandez appeared in all but three games over the last four seasons with the Giants. As of now, the 2018 second-round pick figures to operate as the Cardinals' starting right guard during the 2022 campaign.
