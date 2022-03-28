ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawk Eye

Burlington leaf collection has begun. Here's when to put out your yard waste bags.

By The Hawk Eye
 18 hours ago
Burlington’s three-week spring leaf collection program is underway.

Employees with the Solid Waste Department will pick up leaves, lawn/garden residue and twigs smaller than an inch in diameter through April 15.

Material must be placed in approved paper yard-waste bags only. No other container is acceptable. Paper yard-waste bags are available at local retail outlets.

Crews will not collect bags exceeding 40 pounds, or bags with tape or staples.

No garbage or trash is to be mixed in with the yard waste. Violators of this rule may be barred from the yard waste collection program for the remainder of the season. The material that is collected is composted, and the finished compost is available to the public.

Leaf collections are made beginning 7 a.m. the work day after the regular garbage collection. Bags must be placed at curbside, even if trash collection ordinarily is done in the alley.

  • Customers on the Friday trash route will have their leaves collected on Mondays, April 4 and April 11.
  • Monday trash route residents will have leaves collected on Tuesdays, March 29, April 5 and April 12.
  • Tuesday trash route residents will have leaves picked up on Wednesdays, March 30, April 6 and April 13.
  • Wednesday trash route residents will have leaves collected Thursdays, March 31, April 7 and April 14.
  • Thursday trash route residents will have leaves picked up on Fridays, April 1, April 8 and April 15.

Yard waste may be disposed of at Des Moines County Regional Landfill free of charge, year round. Material must be loose or in paper yard waste bags; plastic bags must be emptied.

The drop-off facility is paved and vehicle-friendly. Loads must be covered with a tarp to avoid a $10 surcharge. Leaves that gather naturally in the street will be swept up by the Public Works Department.

The Public Works Department will sweep up leaves that gather naturally in the street.

It is illegal to rake, blow, or deposit leaves on streets, sidewalks or alleyways.

For more information, call the 24-hour Solid Waste Information Line at (319) 753-8114 or email wasterus@burlingtoniowa.org.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

