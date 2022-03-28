ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

City of Phoenix César Chávez Holiday Notice

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nCXk_0esEVJW700

​City of Phoenix offices will be closed Thursday, March 31, in observance of César Chávez Day.

Here's how city services are affected by the holiday:

Solid Waste Collection: Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. There will be no change in collection day. Please always place your trash and recycling containers four feet apart at the curb by 5:30 a.m.

Transfer Stations: The 27th Avenue and North Gateway Transfer Stations will be closed on March 31.​

Library: Phoenix Public Library locations, with the exception of South Mountain Community Library, are closed on Thursday, March 31. All Phoenix Public Library book drops and digital/eResources are available 24/7. Visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org for more details.

Parking Meters: All parking meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

Parks and Recreation Facilities: City of Phoenix Community Centers will be closed on March 31. Parks and trails are open for their regular hours – please review “Take a Hike. Do it Right." safety guidelines before visiting a trail. Pueblo Grande Museum will be open for regular hours on March 31.

Public Transit: Metro Center, Sunnyslope, Ed Pastor and Central Station transit centers will be closed on March 31. Bus and light rail are running regular service on the holiday and Valley Metro Customer Service is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit valleymetro.org for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona

112

Followers

464

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Times-Gazette

NOTICES

— The Ashland Noon Lions will meet Thursday at the Ashland University Convocation Center Heritage Room. After lunch, Lion Shannon Hill will introduce our speaker Wayne Mullett to talk about the Transformation Second Chance Program. Contact Lion Larry Norris (lnorris@zoominternet.net) for lunch count by Tuesday if you are attending. —...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Kaleah Mcilwain

Recent food establishments to close

(Baltimore City Health Department) The Baltimore City Health Department continues closing down food establishments for operating without a license and other city violations. Restaurants shut down for operating without a license were Clean Juice Baltimore on Whetstone Way, La Katiza on Reisterstown Road, Port McHenry Tavern on Riverview Avenue and Pizza Master on Washington Boulevard, according to the health department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

112
Followers
464
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy