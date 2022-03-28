City of Phoenix César Chávez Holiday Notice

​City of Phoenix offices will be closed Thursday, March 31, in observance of César Chávez Day.

Here's how city services are affected by the holiday:

Solid Waste Collection: Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. There will be no change in collection day. Please always place your trash and recycling containers four feet apart at the curb by 5:30 a.m.

Transfer Stations: The 27th Avenue and North Gateway Transfer Stations will be closed on March 31.​

Library: Phoenix Public Library locations, with the exception of South Mountain Community Library, are closed on Thursday, March 31. All Phoenix Public Library book drops and digital/eResources are available 24/7. Visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org for more details.

Parking Meters: All parking meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

Parks and Recreation Facilities: City of Phoenix Community Centers will be closed on March 31. Parks and trails are open for their regular hours – please review “Take a Hike. Do it Right." safety guidelines before visiting a trail. Pueblo Grande Museum will be open for regular hours on March 31.

Public Transit: Metro Center, Sunnyslope, Ed Pastor and Central Station transit centers will be closed on March 31. Bus and light rail are running regular service on the holiday and Valley Metro Customer Service is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit valleymetro.org for more information.