The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in trading for Russell Wilson this offseason, and now they’re hard at work trying to formulate an offense best-tailored to their new superstar quarterback. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be starting his tenure in Denver alongside Wilson, and he revealed he has some big plans for how to get the star QB off to a hot start in the Mile High City. Per Mike Klis, Hackett said Sunday that the offense will be built around Russ’ strengths and “what Russell likes to do.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO