0.9-magnitude earthquake recorded south of Summerville

WALKER, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Did you feel it?! A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Walker, California Thursday evening at 9:51 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Several aftershocks continued to shake the area until 10:05 p.m. listed below:. 2.9...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami for Hawai after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Luzon, Philippines. It happened around 11:06 a.m. Hawaii Time on Sunday, March 13. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said...
GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook the Gardendale area at 7:40 a.m. Saturday. The quake struck a little over three miles south-southeast of Gardendale at a depth of just over 4 miles. This isn't the first earthquake to hit...
