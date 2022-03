Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have a new app-based taxi competitor in Silicon Valley. Alto Experience Inc. launched its ride-hailing service in the area last week, the company announced in a press release. Unlike its bigger competitors, the Dallas company owns the vehicles used with its service and employs its drivers directly. It also hopes to distinguish itself by offering a premium and safe experience; its drivers have to undergo background checks, while its vehicles are frequently cleaned and maintained and have security cameras installed in them.

