ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Judge sets $1M bond for Fort Walton Beach bar shooting suspect

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGDwR_0esEUekd00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Crestview man is facing attempted murder charges after a fight escalated into gunshots at a Fort Walton Beach bar.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) said Michael Alan Ladson, 39, shot someone in the shoulder Saturday night, March 26, at Coasters on Miracle Strip Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PI0T0_0esEUekd00

According to the police report, security asked Ladson to leave the business. Ladson stepped outside where he got into an argument with the victim.

Okaloosa, Walton Co. deputies prepared for spring break violence

FWBPD said the victim came back into Coasters to play pool. Minutes later Ladson returned and shot the victim in the shoulder.

Security detained Ladson on the scene and officers took him into custody.

Ladson is facing a number of charges and more than $1,000,000 in bond amounts. :

  • Attempted Murder -$1,000,000
  • Grand theft of a Firearm -$20,000
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon -$50,000
  • Carrying an unlicensed firearm – $20,000
  • Firing a weapon in public – $75,000
  • Concealed carry license violation -$50,000

Ladson has a record of burglary charges in the Okaloosa County jail dating back to 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crestview, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Beach Bar#Concealed Carry#Convicted Felon#Fwbpd#Walton Co#Firearm#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for questioning about homicide at West Johnson Ave.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened at West Johnson Avenue. Deputies are looking for Roosevelt Broadnax Jr., who may have information about a homicide that happened March 12 at the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue.  […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

6 shootings, 3 deadly: What happened in Mobile on Friday?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a deadly day for the City of Mobile. On March 18 there were six confirmed shootings with three people being killed. Rolling gun battle with police in Mobile, Subject dead One person was pronounced dead Friday after a police chase and gunfight that ended with a crash on Government […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Mobile men arrested for over a dozen car burglaries in Fla.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Mobile men were arrested for “at least a dozen” car burglaries in Panama City Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, according to Panama City officers. The men were also accused of committing several burglaries in Bay County, Fla. Rodricous Antonio Martin, 20, Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown, 19, and Carnell […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot during burglary at Center St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot while her home was burglarized. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Center Road for a report of one shot March 22 at about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman who was shot in her leg. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy