Judge sets $1M bond for Fort Walton Beach bar shooting suspect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Crestview man is facing attempted murder charges after a fight escalated into gunshots at a Fort Walton Beach bar.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) said Michael Alan Ladson, 39, shot someone in the shoulder Saturday night, March 26, at Coasters on Miracle Strip Parkway.

According to the police report, security asked Ladson to leave the business. Ladson stepped outside where he got into an argument with the victim.

FWBPD said the victim came back into Coasters to play pool. Minutes later Ladson returned and shot the victim in the shoulder.

Security detained Ladson on the scene and officers took him into custody.

Ladson is facing a number of charges and more than $1,000,000 in bond amounts. :

Attempted Murder -$1,000,000

Grand theft of a Firearm -$20,000

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon -$50,000

Carrying an unlicensed firearm – $20,000

Firing a weapon in public – $75,000

Concealed carry license violation -$50,000

Ladson has a record of burglary charges in the Okaloosa County jail dating back to 2015.

