Lawrence, KS

Lawrence High grad helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

By Monica Castro
KSNT News
KSNT News
 18 hours ago

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — About two million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border to escape the war raging on in their country.

A Lawrence High School alum made his way to Poland and has been volunteering at one of many refugee centers set up near the Ukrainian border.

Justin Riley put his life on pause once he saw the horrifying images of Russia attacking Ukraine, leaving Ukrainians fleeing for their lives.

“I saw it, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have to buy the ticket the next day,’” Riley recalled.

Here are the lowest-paying jobs in Topeka

He said volunteers turned an abandoned ‘Tesco’ store, which is similar to a Walmart, into a shelter.

“There’s thousands of people housed at the center. It’s an old, abandoned shopping mall that was never intended to be a humanitarian aid center, it was condemned to be knocked down this summer,” he described.

“About 5,000 people pass through a day, depending on the day, and between 700-3,000 stay the night. So ideally, we just get people in, give them a meal, information, and put them on a bus to somewhere else in Europe.”

2 injured by shooting in Manhattan

He said most of the refugees he’s encountered are women, children and the elderly. He said there’s few men because many have stayed back to defend Ukraine.

“I’m seeing the first footstep out of Ukraine, and into the EU, where they have an open door to anywhere they want to go resources, but they’re exhausted,” he said.

While Riley can’t take photos of inside the shelter for privacy reasons, he shared a photo with FOX 4 showing a room full of donations that have rolled in to help the refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REU5K_0esETffZ00

“It’s really an incredible sight to see like the amount of donations is like super impressive. There’s truckloads after truckloads that keep coming through,” he said.

Riley said while his 12-18 hour days are long, he said nothing compares to the anguish many Ukrainians face as they try to navigate this crisis.

“I am like, almost brought to tears multiple times, other times I am. And yeah, it’s incredible. And it’s also like, completely tragic. And everyone’s left things behind that they never wanted to leave.”

Visit this link if you want to help support Ukrainian refugees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

