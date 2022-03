Click here to read the full article. Jazmine Sullivan has resumed her Heaux Tales Tour after revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of February. In light of her diagnosis, the singer initially postponed eight shows across the country and took to social media on Wednesday (March 16) with both good and bad news. The good news is that she rescheduled five of the postponed shows, but the unfortunate news is that due to venue availability, she was unable to reschedule shows in Sacramento, Phoenix, and Nashville. Refunds will be available for the canceled dates and for those unable...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO