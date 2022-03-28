ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City mayor announces plans to clear homeless camps

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38f0Mj_0esETQNY00

NEW YORK — In a recent interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to remove homeless people from the makeshift shelters they’ve created on city streets.

In the interview with The New York Times, Adams did not give many details about the initiative, including where the homeless people will be sent.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” Adams told The New York Times. He told the newspaper he planned to begin the initiative within two weeks.

City officials told CNN they are focusing on more than 150 encampments that the city has identified to clean up. The city posted notices on Thursday, and followed up on Friday with a 24-hour notice to clear out, CNN reported. However, the city cannot force people to go to shelters.

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” Adams told the Times. “But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane.”

In January 2021, New York City officials estimated there were about 1,100 people living in parks and on the streets, The Associated Press reported. Most of the city’s population of roughly 50,000 homeless stay in shelters.

“Once again, Mayor Adams is demonstrating his lack of understanding of unsheltered homeless New Yorkers,” Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for Coalition for the Homeless, told CNN. “His administration has no plan to provide safe, single rooms where they can stay inside, and is relying instead on the tired and cruel old tactic of chasing those without shelter out of Manhattan.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Father of man accused of attacking homeless in DC and NYC says he’s ‘crushed’ about arrest

The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Homelessness#The New York Times#Cnn#The Associated Press#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WYTV.com

Campbell mayor sees new vision for city with demolition plan

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Nothing sticks out in an old neighborhood like a run-down house that needs to be torn down. It hurts the street and demoralizes the area. Campbell is ready to tackle the issue. Mayor Bryan Tedesco wants to clear away old, abandoned properties, and clean up the city.
CAMPBELL, OH
Queens Post

Long Island City Residents to Host Donation Drive For Ukraine Sunday

A group of Long Island City residents is coming together to host a donation drive for the people of war-torn Ukraine. The event, called Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, will take place Sunday at the oval at Hunters Point South Park and organizers are hoping to load up a truck full of essential supplies. The items will then be sent to Ukrainians who are in the midst of fighting off a Russian invasion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Britain Herald

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says number of homeless individuals in city has dropped significantly

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart said Wednesday the number of homeless individuals in the city has dropped significantly in the past few years. In a statement, Stewart said the number of homeless individuals in New Britain has dropped since 2016 by nearly 48%. She attributed the decline to the implementation of social service initiatives and other programs that were improved upon throughout her administration as mayor. Stewart said the city has worked for years to help individuals experiencing homelessness through the initiative called Building Hope Together, New Britain’s work plan to end homelessness.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases near 80 million

WASHINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States neared the 80 million mark Tuesday, more than two years after the country logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. Early Tuesday, U.S. coronavirus cases totaled 79,995,401, with a nationwide death toll of 977,913, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
132K+
Followers
96K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy