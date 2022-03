The Julio Jones era with the Tennessee Titans lasted one season, as team general manager Jon Robinson opted to release the veteran wideout earlier this month. The Titans designated Jones as a post-June 1 release, which meant that they saved $9.5 million in cap space for the 2022 campaign. The reigning AFC South champions acquired the wide receiver from the Atlanta Falcons last year for a pair of draft picks, and he was previously signed through the 2024 season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO