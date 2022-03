A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Little Ferry and a suspect was in custody, police said. The Little Ferry Police were called to a home on Sand Hill Court around 4 p.m. after they received a 911 call saying that a person there was stabbed, according to a joint statement from the Little Ferry Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

LITTLE FERRY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO