ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Shush Puppies from Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 18 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Who knew you could take hushpuppies...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Sunday Brunch at Berret’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. Chef Michael Kellum joined HRS to make a breakfast special done every Sunday for brunch!. Pan-fried crabcakes with poached eggs, surry sausage, three-cheese grits, county ham, sliced tomato and hollandaise...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Pets & Animals
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Holmes
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hush Puppies#Shrimp
Mashed

Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering. The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Infatuation

La Guerrera's Kitchen

La Guerrera’s Kitchen closed their restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale spring 2020, and reopened in Old Oakland that December. I’m glad they did because what comes out of their kitchen is incredible. They make everything from a delicious chicken pozole verde and slow-cooked beef barbacoa to chile-rubbed pork tacos topped with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa. But knowing what makes La Guerrera’s so great means experiencing their flavorful and super tender tamales - pork in salsa roja, chicken in mole, and cheese with rajas, which was a creamy, gooey delight when I took my first bite. To get some of these tamales, you’ll have to walk up to order (online tamale orders are by the dozen only, and must be placed a day in advance).
OAKLAND, CA
Queens Post

Lifelong Astoria Resident Opens Vegan Café and Bakery

A lifelong Astoria resident has opened a new café and bakery on 31st Street – nearly three years after signing a lease on the premises. The new establishment, called Elevenses, opened last month at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Elevenses is one of three new eateries to have opened in the building following on from Sotta La Luna and Sala.
RESTAURANTS
WTVR-TV

Roof Renew

RICHMOND, Va. -- Replacing a roof can be costly and extensive. Locally based roof replacers, Roof Renew can extend the life of your roof and save you thousands of dollars. For more information, visit the Roof Renew website. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ROOF RENEW*}
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy