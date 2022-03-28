Shush Puppies from Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen

La Guerrera’s Kitchen closed their restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale spring 2020, and reopened in Old Oakland that December. I’m glad they did because what comes out of their kitchen is incredible. They make everything from a delicious chicken pozole verde and slow-cooked beef barbacoa to chile-rubbed pork tacos topped with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa. But knowing what makes La Guerrera’s so great means experiencing their flavorful and super tender tamales - pork in salsa roja, chicken in mole, and cheese with rajas, which was a creamy, gooey delight when I took my first bite. To get some of these tamales, you’ll have to walk up to order (online tamale orders are by the dozen only, and must be placed a day in advance).

OAKLAND, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO