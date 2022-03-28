Penguins sign Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer
The Penguins added to their prospect pool on Monday by signing former Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year entry-level contract.
The contract will begin with the 2022-23 season and will carry a salary cap hit of $750,000.
Undrafted, the right-handed Swoyer will join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
A native of Hinsdale, Ill., the 23-year-old Swoyer (6-foot, 192 pounds) just completed his senior seat at Michigan Tech. In 36 games, he scored 23 points (five goals, 18 assists).
Follow the Penguins all season long.
Comments / 0