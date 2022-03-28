ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins sign Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer

By Seth Rorabaugh
 20 hours ago
In 36 NCAA games this season, Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer scored 23 points (five goals, 18 assists).

The Penguins added to their prospect pool on Monday by signing former Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year entry-level contract.

The contract will begin with the 2022-23 season and will carry a salary cap hit of $750,000.

Undrafted, the right-handed Swoyer will join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

A native of Hinsdale, Ill., the 23-year-old Swoyer (6-foot, 192 pounds) just completed his senior seat at Michigan Tech. In 36 games, he scored 23 points (five goals, 18 assists).

