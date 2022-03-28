Penn State Student Spends Spring Break Touring Restaurants in Exton
Penn State student Imani Williams spent her spring break reviewing a number of restaurants in Exton for the university’s student-run Daily Collegian.
“While many students traveled during spring break,” Williams wrote, “I spent my time doing something quite different — eating.”
Instead of spending a week on the sand in Daytona Beach like many spring-breakers, Williams stayed in Pennsylvania and dined with her boyfriend at a few restaurants in Exton.
Among them were Ron’s Original Bar & Grille, ChopHouse Grille, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, and Maggie Moo’s.
For each restaurant that the couple visited, Williams detailed everything from the lighting and seating down to the taste of each meal … and whether she had leftovers.
Her favorite? Maggie Moo’s.
“I’d go there every day if I could because the variety of ice cream and treats were endless,” Williams wrote. “A fun fact about me is I love sweets, so I was in sugary heaven.”
Read more about the local restaurant tour in The Daily Collegian.
Comments / 0