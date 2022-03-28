Penn State Student Spends Spring Break Touring Restaurants in Exton

Spaghetti and clams from Ron's Original Bar & Grille. Image via Imani Williams, The Daily Collegian.

Penn State student Imani Williams spent her spring break reviewing a number of restaurants in Exton for the university’s student-run Daily Collegian.

“While many students traveled during spring break,” Williams wrote, “I spent my time doing something quite different — eating.”

Instead of spending a week on the sand in Daytona Beach like many spring-breakers, Williams stayed in Pennsylvania and dined with her boyfriend at a few restaurants in Exton.

Among them were Ron’s Original Bar & Grille, ChopHouse Grille, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, and Maggie Moo’s.

For each restaurant that the couple visited, Williams detailed everything from the lighting and seating down to the taste of each meal … and whether she had leftovers.

Her favorite? Maggie Moo’s.

“I’d go there every day if I could because the variety of ice cream and treats were endless,” Williams wrote. “A fun fact about me is I love sweets, so I was in sugary heaven.”