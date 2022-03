Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House is making the leap to live-action, and not just for a TV movie but a full blown series on Paramount+. Though without an official title as of this writing, the series comes after the successful live-action movie A Loud House Christmas. 10 episodes have been ordered for the live-action show with production scheduled to begin in Albuquerque this summer with an expected premiere happening later this year. The series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the "Man with a Plan," Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

