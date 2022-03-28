ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Man spits on officer following police chase in Clarksburg

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbMXW_0esEQfmC00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after spitting on a law enforcement official following a vehicle pursuit through Clarksburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MShF0_0esEQfmC00
Carl Smallwood

On March 24, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a motorcycle going 77 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile-per-hour-zone on U.S. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle, driven by Carl Smallwood, 42, of Clarksburg, then “turned the wrong way on the westbound entrance ramp,” officers said.

Man pulled over for dragging engine block behind his car, charged for drugs

At that point, Smallwood “drove in circles attempting to elude officers,” and then continued to flee from officers “at speeds exceeding 100 miles per house on U.S. Rt. 50,” while going “the wrong way on multiple city streets,” according to the complaint.

During the pursuit, Smallwood continued to “flee at speeds ranging 50 to 85 miles per hour” … “in opposing lanes of traffic and failing to stop and yield right of way,” troopers said.

After officers apprehended Smallwood, he “refused to comply with law enforcement commands and spit in [officers’] face,” according to the complaint.

Smallwood has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fentanyl released through vents at an Ohio juvenile detention center

(WTRF)- Fentanyl was released through the vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center Sunday night. Seven people were taken to the hospital. According to WTAP, three corrections officers and four juveniles were taken to the hospital after the fentanyl was released said Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spitting#Nexstar Media Inc
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNS

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
OAK HILL, WV
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy