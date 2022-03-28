ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic-Driven Changes to Education Are Here to Stay in Some Districts, Like West Chester

Image via Jessica Griffin, Philadelphia Inquirer.

The West Chester Area School District, like all school districts throughout the country, was forced to make drastic changes to how it educated students during the pandemic, write Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Two years later, the school district is embracing some of these changes for the long run. 

Among them is the increased use of computer-based instruction, as well as better communication channels for students and teachers outside of class that are offered through online learning platforms. 

“Those are all great things,” said WCASD Superintendent Bob Sokolowski. 

Additionally, WCASD teachers stopped using timed deadlines for grades by allowing grade books to be left open. This adjustment gives struggling students another chance to learn the material and allows more to pass. 

The district is also more flexible with student scheduling. It had fast-tracked its plans to start a cyber school when the pandemic began, which, Sokolowski expects, will prompt more high school students to incorporate virtual classes into their course load.  

This will allow for later start times or earlier dismissals. 

Read more about the West Chester Area School District in The Philadelphia Inquirer

