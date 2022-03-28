ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend to Receive Recording Academy's First Global Impact Award

By Paul Grein
John Legend , who became an EGOT in 2018, probably doesn’t need another award, but they’re still nice to get. Legend will receive the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective . The in-person event is set to take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, the night before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Summer Walker is set to perform at the event, D-Nice will spin music, MC Lyte will be the voice of the evening and Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director. Blackstone served in the same capacity at the 2022 Oscars. D-Nice, whose virtual Club Quarantine parties over the past two years have boosted his profile, also performed on the March 27 Oscar telecast.

Jimmy Jam , honorary chair of the Black Music Collective and the first Black chair of the Recording Academy’s board of trustees, will make remarks.

In a letter to Recording Academy members on Monday (March 28), Harvey Mason jr. , the Academy’s CEO, said: “The Black Music Collective launched in September 2020 and is a hub for power players in Black music, across all genres, under the Grammy roof, bringing together creative geniuses and business leaders to set unified goals, align on a shared agenda, and build community. We’re thrilled to bring [Black Music Collective] to Grammy Week this year as we are just getting started!”

“It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism.”

“On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night,” said Riggs Morales, chair of the Black Music Collective. “This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

MC Lyte has been heavily involved in the Recording Academy over the past eight years as chair of the rap committee, president of the Los Angeles chapter, national trustee and governor. She also sits on several awards and nominations committees.

MVD Inc will produce the invite-only event, which has a dress code of avant garde (black tie optional).

