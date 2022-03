The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Wayne State, the St. Cloud Norsemen completed a weekend series sweep and secured a playoff berth, the Minnesota Wild came away with an overtime win, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out the Generals to advance to the championship round of the Fraser Cup on Saturday. On Sunday, the Gopher men's hockey team will face Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Timberwolves will travel to Boston, and the SCTCC baseball team will take on Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO