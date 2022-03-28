New London PD: Man arrested after alleged stabbing on Cutler Street

A man with reported links to the Proud Boys is accused of calling a woman the "n-word" before winding up and “sucker punching” her in the face.Andrew Walls, 26, was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assaulting 23-year-old woman Cameron Morgan.It came after a viral video of the assault was posted online by Ms Morgan’s father, David Lee Morgan Jr, asking for help identifying the man.Please! I need to press charges! I’m heartbroken and sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/42nddAm5gh— David Lee Morgan, Jr. (@DavidLeeMorgan) February 27, 2022"Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was...
