Schenectady, NY

Price Chopper/Market 32 raises money for Ukraine

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgPxt_0esEQCNF00

SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is raising money to help Ukraine.

Yesterday they launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program.

Over the next 5 weeks, money will be raised to help food relief efforts in Ukraine to help serve hot, nourishing meals in cities across the country and its border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

Cashiers will ask customers if they’d like to round up their change to the nearest dollar, and Price Chopper will match donations up to $25,000.

