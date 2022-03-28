Price Chopper/Market 32 raises money for Ukraine

SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is raising money to help Ukraine.

Yesterday they launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program.

Over the next 5 weeks, money will be raised to help food relief efforts in Ukraine to help serve hot, nourishing meals in cities across the country and its border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

Cashiers will ask customers if they’d like to round up their change to the nearest dollar, and Price Chopper will match donations up to $25,000.

