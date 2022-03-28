NHL Monday bets: Two plus-money props

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was a tremendous week of NHL betting, and we'll look to carry that momentum over into this fresh week.

There are five games tonight, and two plus-money shots on goal (SOG) props are standing out for the evening's action.

Let's get to the spots.

Tage Thompson over 3.5 SOG (+115 DK)

I think Buffalo is in a good spot to get the shots flowing tonight, as Chicago has allowed 33.8 shots per game in their last ten at home. That number rises to 35.2 in their past five, making the Blackhawks a strong target for SOG props.

I like Tage Thompson at +115 for a few reasons, the first of which is volume.

Thompson is leading Buffalo in shot attempts lately, averaging 7.2 in his past five and 6.9 in his last ten.

Prior to two SOG Sunday against the Rangers, Thompson finished with five shots on net in three straight games. With his attempts steadily the highest on the team and solid recent production, I find this to be good value against a soft opponent.

What puts it over the edge is Chicago's vulnerability to the center position, where Thompson resides on Buffalo's top line. Since the All Star break, the Blackhawks have allowed the third-most shots per game to centers at 12.05 per game.

That favors Thompson, so I'll be loading him up for tonight.

Leon Draisaitl over 3.5 SOG (+110 DK)

I'm going right back to a guy we targeted over the weekend to betting success in Leon Draisaitl.

Nothing has changed here. Draisaitl has been a strong performer when at home, and he gets himself a terrific target for shots. At home, Draisaitl has covered this 3.5 number in eight of his last ten.

He and the Oilers will see Arizona tonight, a team that is allowing 35.5 shots per game in their last ten on the road. When these teams last met, Draisaitl had eight SOG, and I find this plus-money to be too good to pass up.

On a narrative-basis, I also think Edmonton is going to just obliterate Arizona. The Oilers are coming off a high-scoring rivalry game loss that saw them score five times and still lose by four.

I would not be surprised to see an Edmonton team that comes out angry, taking out their frustrations on a lowly Coyotes team.

Give me four shots on goal from Draisaitl, please and thank you.

Best of luck tonight. Enjoy the games and let's hit our bets!