The Chicago Bears have had one of the most disappointing off-seasons in the NFL. In a crucial free agency period where the Bears needed to add help for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago essentially just stood pat. Their biggest signing was wide receiver Byron Pringle, a player who has never been more than a key special teamer throughout his career. However, Chicago still has enough cap space to make some impactful signings. There are plenty of options for the Bears, but they have to act quickly before those options sign with other teams. Here are two moves Chicago could make to fill out the roster as the NFL Draft approaches.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO