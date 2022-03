Click here to read the full article. Did you miss it? The pounding bass? The bright blue sky? The smiles of friends and strangers from across the globe gathering for three days of music and merriment in beautiful downtown Miami? We sure as heck did, and we’re happy to report that Ultra Music Festival is back, baby — exactly where it belongs. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions and a really weird and uncomfortable stint on Virginia Key Beach, UMF returned to its home at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami and reminded us all why it’s one of the premier...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO