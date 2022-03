The View co-panelist Joy Behar accidentally fell out of her chair during Thursday's episode, while the show was on the air. As the show began, all the panelists came out as they normally do, taking their seats as they arrived at the table. However, as Behar climbed into her chair, she slipped and fell onto the floor. After her fellow panelists helped her up, Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed, "These chairs move!" She then added, "You touch it and you're on the ground."

