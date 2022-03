The ATP Tour has released a curious video through its social channels, with some tennis players of the circuit who were the great protagonists. The athletes were asked a single question, which had to be answered with a single name: Who will be in the top 10 by the end of the year? The various opinions expressed by Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie, Sebastian Korda, Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka, Brandon Nakashima are really interesting.

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO