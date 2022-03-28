Ralph Porter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”
President Biden ’s proposal to impose a 20 percent minimum tax on billionaires is a sign that Democrats are looking ahead to the midterm elections and scrambling for a good message in a tough political environment. The proposal itself has an uphill path to becoming law, as Sen. Joe...
ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia promised at peace talks on Tuesday to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack. Ukrainian negotiators said they had proposed a status under...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Monday night to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas. The committee made their case that Navarro, former...
A federal judge presiding over a civil suit involving the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol found Monday that then-President Donald Trump "likely attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress" on Jan. 6, which would be a crime. "The illegality of the plan was obvious," Judge...
BEIJING (AP) — A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s hard-line “zero-COVID” strategy, which is shaking markets far beyond the country’s borders. China’s largest city on Tuesday entered the second day of the lockdown’s first phase, which...
President Biden may have handed Russian President Vladimir Putin a gift — and now he’s trying to take it back. Biden appeared to play into Putin’s hands with his unscripted assertion during a big speech in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday that the Russian president “cannot remain in power.”
(CNN) — President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday that he was not announcing a change in US policy when he had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" -- a remark that caught American and international officials off-guard, sending the White House into clean-up mode over the weekend.
Israeli security forces say they raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to the Islamic State group, which claimed the killings of a pair of Israeli police officers over the weekend
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when she joined the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by...
