According to a press release sent Tuesday, North Church Street will be closed in the evenings, beginning on April 11. The closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will be between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. This closure is due to the construction of Hendersonville’s Parking Deck and is expected to occur for approximately 1 1/2 weeks, depending upon weather, the release says.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO