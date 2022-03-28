ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Lovin' it: Jaquez ready for national spotlight in McDonald's All-American game

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
 18 hours ago
After producing the highest-scoring season by a girls basketball player in Ventura County history, Gabriela Jaquez goes national Tuesday.

But the Camarillo High senior isn’t concerned about how many shots she’ll get up in the McDonald’s All-American girls basketball game Tuesday at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Jaquez said Monday that she’s just focused on delivering a win for the West team.

“We've had a couple practices so far, that's really helped … build some chemistry with the team,” Jaquez said in her online media availability from Chicago. “And with that, we're just going to go out there and try to win the game.

“I'll just do whatever I can to win, whether that’s score rebound, run the court, pass. I'll be there to do it.”

As a senior, the UCLA commit set county records for points per game (34.2) and total points (1,127) in a single season for 30-3 Camarillo.

On Friday, she was named The Star’s All-County Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight time.

She was also named the Ventura County Coaches Association Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Jaquez called being selected to play in the game, which will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. PT, “a great honor.”

“They recognize my skill set and me as a basketball player and a person,” Jaquez said. “I wouldn't say I feel pressure or needing to perform like that because there's so many tremendous great players out here and I'm just excited to win the game.”

Jaquez was at Camarillo High when she received word that she would join Buena High graduate Courtney LaVere as the only locals to play in the game. LaVere, who starred at Notre Dame, played in the inaugural girls game in 2002 at Madison Square Garden.

“I was actually at school and watching ESPN,” Jaquez said. “I was really nervous and I was with two of my teammates. Once they called my name I cheered. I was screaming and I ran and I was just so excited. And then later that day, I went and got McDonald's.”

This is Jaquez’s second trip to Chicago. Her previous trip was for an AAU tournament last summer. Her itinerary over the weekend included a tour of the city.

“I think it's just it's an amazing city, really pretty,” Jaquez said. “We got a tour … just to learn some history. There's a lot of history that lies here in Chicago, (like) the history of basketball. Michael Jordan played here for many years.”

Joe Curley is a staff reporter for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. Follow him @vcsjoecurley onTwitter,FacebookandInstagram.

