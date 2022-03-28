ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

37-year-old man injured after a head-on collision on Highway 101; David Lopez arrested (San Luis Obispo, CA)

 18 hours ago

On Sunday, 37-year-old man, from Atascadero, suffered injuries following a head-on crash on Highway 101 while officers arrested 24-year-old David Lopez, of Santa Maria.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place just before 5:15 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes south of TV Tower Road [...]

March 28, 2022

