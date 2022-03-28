College football schedule: 2022 spring games TV channels, dates, kickoff times

Spring games are fast approaching across college football with the conclusion of the first practices, giving fans an up-close look at their teams going into summer.

By now, fans know to not read too much — good or bad — into what they see in these games, but seeing actual football take place signals the end of winter and the beginning of the long preseason.

Scroll through to see the latest dates and times for this year's spring game slate.

College football schedule: 2022 spring games, dates, times

ACC Boston College Eagles

Sat., April 9 | 11 a.m. | ACC Network Clemson Tigers

Sat., April 9 | 1 p.m. | ACC Network Duke Blue Devils

Sat., April 16 | 6 p.m. | ACC Network Florida State Seminoles

Sat., April 9 | 5 p.m. | ACC Network Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Thurs., March 17 | 6 p.m. | ACC Network Louisville Cardinals

Sun., April 3 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Miami Hurricanes

Sat., April 16 | Noon | ACC Network North Carolina Tar Heels

Sat., April 9 | 3 p.m. | ACC Network NC State Wolfpack

Sat., April 9 | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Pittsburgh Panthers

Sat., April 9 | 9 p.m. | ACC Network Syracuse Orange

Fri., April 1 | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Virginia Cavaliers

Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Virginia Tech Hokies

Sat., April 16 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Big Ten Illinois Fighting Illini

Thurs., April 21 | 8:30 p.m. | BTN Michigan Wolverines

Sat., April 2 | Time TBA | BTN Michigan State Spartans

Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | TV TBA Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sat., April 30 | 2 p.m. | BTN Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | BTN Northwestern Wildcats

Date, time, TV TBA Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., April 16 | Noon | TV TBA Penn State Nittany Lions

Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | BTN Purdue Boilermakers

Sat., April 9 | Noon | BTN Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Thurs., April 21 | 6:30 p.m. | BTN Schools with no spring game: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin Big 12 Baylor Bears

Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | TV TBA Kansas Jayhawks

Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | TV TBA Oklahoma Sooners

Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | SoonerSports.tv Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sat., April 23 | Noon | TV TBA TCU Horned Frogs

Fri., April 22 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+ Texas Longhorns

Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | Longhorn Network Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | TV TBA West Virginia Mountaineers

Sat., April 23 | 1 p.m. | TV TBA Schools with no spring game: Iowa State, Kansas State Pac-12 Arizona Wildcats

Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Arizona State Sun Devils

Sat., April 9 | 8:15 p.m. | TV TBA California Golden Bears

Sat., April 30 | 4:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Colorado Buffaloes

Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Oregon Ducks

Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Oregon State Beavers

Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Stanford Cardinal

Sat., April 9 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

USC Trojans

Sat., April 23 | 3 p.m. | ESPN UCLA Bruins

Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Washington Huskies

Sat., April 30 | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Washington State Cougars

Sat., April 23 | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network SEC Alabama Crimson Tide

Sat., April 16 | 3 p.m. | SEC Network+ Auburn Tigers

Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+ Florida Gators

Thurs., April 14 | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network+ Georgia Bulldogs

Sat., April 16 | 1 p.m. | ESPN2 Kentucky Wildcats

Sat., April 9 | 1 p.m. | SEC Network+ LSU Tigers

Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+ Ole Miss Rebels

Sat., April 23 | 1 p.m. | SEC Network+ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sat., April 16 | Noon | SEC Network+ Missouri Tigers

Sat., March 19 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+ South Carolina Gamecocks

Sat., April 16 | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+ Tennessee Volunteers

Sat., April 24 | 4 p.m. | SEC Network+ Texas A&M Aggies

Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+ Vanderbilt Commodores

Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+ Schools without a spring game: Arkansas, but the Razorbacks will have a free and open practice at their stadium on April 16 at 11 a.m. local time.

