ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football schedule: 2022 spring games TV channels, dates, kickoff times

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPQxX_0esEOywf00

Spring games are fast approaching across college football with the conclusion of the first practices, giving fans an up-close look at their teams going into summer.

By now, fans know to not read too much — good or bad — into what they see in these games, but seeing actual football take place signals the end of winter and the beginning of the long preseason.

Scroll through to see the latest dates and times for this year's spring game slate.

College football schedule: 2022 spring games, dates, times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HO06t_0esEOywf00

ACC

Boston College Eagles
Sat., April 9 | 11 a.m. | ACC Network

Clemson Tigers
Sat., April 9 | 1 p.m. | ACC Network

Duke Blue Devils
Sat., April 16 | 6 p.m. | ACC Network

Florida State Seminoles
Sat., April 9 | 5 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Thurs., March 17 | 6 p.m. | ACC Network

Louisville Cardinals
Sun., April 3 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Miami Hurricanes
Sat., April 16 | Noon | ACC Network

North Carolina Tar Heels
Sat., April 9 | 3 p.m. | ACC Network

NC State Wolfpack
Sat., April 9 | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Pittsburgh Panthers
Sat., April 9 | 9 p.m. | ACC Network

Syracuse Orange
Fri., April 1 | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia Cavaliers
Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia Tech Hokies
Sat., April 16 | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | ACC Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrL1b_0esEOywf00

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini
Thurs., April 21 | 8:30 p.m. | BTN

Michigan Wolverines
Sat., April 2 | Time TBA | BTN

Michigan State Spartans
Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | TV TBA

Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sat., April 30 | 2 p.m. | BTN

Nebraska Cornhuskers
Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | BTN

Northwestern Wildcats
Date, time, TV TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes
Sat., April 16 | Noon | TV TBA

Penn State Nittany Lions
Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | BTN

Purdue Boilermakers
Sat., April 9 | Noon | BTN

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Thurs., April 21 | 6:30 p.m. | BTN

Schools with no spring game: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9IEy_0esEOywf00

Big 12

Baylor Bears
Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | TV TBA

Kansas Jayhawks
Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | TV TBA

Oklahoma Sooners
Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | SoonerSports.tv

Oklahoma State Cowboys
Sat., April 23 | Noon | TV TBA

TCU Horned Frogs
Fri., April 22 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Longhorns
Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | Longhorn Network

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sat., April 23 | Time TBA | TV TBA

West Virginia Mountaineers
Sat., April 23 | 1 p.m. | TV TBA

Schools with no spring game: Iowa State, Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sv0co_0esEOywf00

Pac-12

Arizona Wildcats
Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Arizona State Sun Devils
Sat., April 9 | 8:15 p.m. | TV TBA

California Golden Bears
Sat., April 30 | 4:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Colorado Buffaloes
Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Oregon Ducks
Sat., April 23 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Beavers
Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Stanford Cardinal
Sat., April 9 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

USC Trojans
Sat., April 23 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

UCLA Bruins
Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Washington Huskies
Sat., April 30 | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Washington State Cougars
Sat., April 23 | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ojwo_0esEOywf00

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide
Sat., April 16 | 3 p.m. | SEC Network+

Auburn Tigers
Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

Florida Gators
Thurs., April 14 | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network+

Georgia Bulldogs
Sat., April 16 | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Kentucky Wildcats
Sat., April 9 | 1 p.m. | SEC Network+

LSU Tigers
Sat., April 23 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

Ole Miss Rebels
Sat., April 23 | 1 p.m. | SEC Network+

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sat., April 16 | Noon | SEC Network+

Missouri Tigers
Sat., March 19 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

South Carolina Gamecocks
Sat., April 16 | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+

Tennessee Volunteers
Sat., April 24 | 4 p.m. | SEC Network+

Texas A&M Aggies
Sat., April 9 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat., April 16 | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

Schools without a spring game: Arkansas, but the Razorbacks will have a free and open practice at their stadium on April 16 at 11 a.m. local time.

More from College Football HQ

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
NFL
College Football HQ

College football's all-time winningest programs ranked

The long history of college football has produced its fair share of individual genius and collective domination by a few elite institutions. How can we determine who did it best? You can easily count national championships, but even that measuring stick is tainted by the lack of consensus over the ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Big Ten Network#Virginia Cavaliers#Texas Tech Red Raiders#American Football#Seminoles#Tar
KLFY News 10

LSU Baseball downs Florida in game two, 16-4

Gainesville, Fl. — The Tigers (16-7) posted a 16-4 win against the Florida Gators (17-6) Saturday night at Florida Ballpark. The two teams will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, at Florida Ballpark for the rubber match at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and available to listen to on affiliates […]
BASEBALL
WAFB

No. 21 LSU powers past No. 8 Florida, evens series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (16-7, 2-3 SEC) evens the series against No. 8 Florida with an 11-4 win (17-6, 3-2 SEC) behind a great start from starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0). Hilliard picked up his second win of the season and went 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, on five hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters against the Gators. Hilliard held Florida to no runs and just one hit through the first five innings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News 12

UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: Jabbar Juluke mic'd up; Florida hosts Chalk Talk

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
The Spun

Shareef O’Neal Enters Transfer Portal: Basketball World Reacts

Shareef O’Neal made a pretty big basketball decision on Monday afternoon. Shareef, a 6-foot-10 forward and the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is leaving Baton Rouge. The talented forward has entered the transfer portal, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Shareef began his college basketball career at...
BASKETBALL
WGAU

UGA: tickets for Bulldogs spring game are now available

The University of Georgia says tickets for the G-Day spring football game are now available. The April 16 game that puts the wraps on spring practice for the defending national champions will be televised on ESPN 2. Tickets for those who want to be in Sanford Stadium on the Saturday before Easter are $5 each and can be purchased digitally.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

3 position battles to watch during 2022 Alabama spring football practices

Fresh off a sixth appearance in the National Championship Game in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama’s job is once again to retool and reload for another shot at college football’s greatest prize. After another round of Nick Saban’s players went off to the NFL Draft, graduation, or the transfer portal, there is a good deal of roster turnover for the Crimson Tide to deal with. With all this turnover, focus has shifted from recruiting to spring practices, which began last week, and will finish with the Spring Game on April 16. Here’s the three position groups you need to watch the closest across spring practices in Tuscaloosa.
NFL
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
964
Followers
78
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy