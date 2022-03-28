ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Police capture suspect, release details in Buckeye attempted murder

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 22 hours ago

A four-day search for a suspect in an attempted murder in Buckeye ended Friday morning in Tucson with Jose Esteban Mendoza,33, in custody, Buckeye police told media.

Police also revealed more details surrounding the March 22 shooting that left a man in his 20s critically injured in a Buckeye home near Yuma Rd. and Jackrabbit Trail. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital.

Police said Mendoza, 33, fled the scene in a 2015 black Dodge Charger SXT. In the days following the shooting, police released Mendoza’s photo and an image of his vehicle, which appears to have been taken from surveillance footage.

Prior to the shooting, Mendoza had been in a vehicle with his girlfriend and the unnamed victim, when Mendoza began arguing with his girlfriend, investigators said.

The victim intervened, and Mendoza and the victim began "physically fighting," according to police.

When the three arrived at a home, Mendoza went inside, retrieved a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Mendoza was captured Friday around 11:30 a.m. in Tucson with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.  He has been booked into a Maricopa County jail and faces charges including attempted homicide.

