Albuquerque, NM

Cole Swindell will headline 2022 Music Fiesta

By Isaac Cruz
 18 hours ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic , the Music Fiesta will be back for the 50th International Balloon Fiesta. This year’s headliner will be Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum country star, Cole Swindell.

Swindell will headline the Music Fiesta on Saturday, October 8. Also included in the Music Fiesta lineup is ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Lainey Wilson. Pre-sale tickets for the Music Fiesta will go on sale on March 31, at 9:00 a.m.

City of Albuquerque proposes Balloon Fiesta Park upgrade

After seeing 783,866 guests at last year’s Balloon Fiesta , officials hope to get back closer to the 866,414 guests in 2019. “I was thinking that we might come in at an about 20% reduction to years past. So to come in at 10% off of what we did at 2019, I was really surprised and pleased,” said Sam Parks, director of operations for Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in a November 2021 interview.

Parks said they are already expecting a big turnout for 2022 since it will be the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. He said they are planning some new events to mark the anniversary.

ExxonMobil will be the event’s presenting sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024). One of the largest oil companies in the world, Exxon-Mobil has sponsored the Balloon Fiesta since 2019 but will now take a larger role in promoting the event. The 50th Balloon Fiesta will be October 1-9, 2022 and tickets will go on sale in April.

