Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale College Launches New Online Course:

hillsdale.edu
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College announces the release of its newest free online course, “The Rise and Fall of the Roman Republic.” The course is taught by Kenneth Calvert, professor of history and director of the Oxford Study Abroad Program at Hillsdale College, and Carl Young, assistant professor of...

www.hillsdale.edu

