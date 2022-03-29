Fourth Street becomes Ida B. Wells Street

Unveiling a new street sign at Fourth and Beale Monday, March 28, which changes Fourth Street to Ida B. Wells Street, took a few extra steps up a ladder borrowed from a nearby Beale Street business.

The pull ropes got tangled, leaving Wells’ name obscured for a few more minutes. That after Wells great-granddaughter, Michelle Duster, noted: “One could say today there is still an effort to bury this history.”

A group of 60 gathered almost 91 years after Wells’ death in Chicago and the day before President Joe Biden is to sign an anti-lynching law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

In the chilly shadow of First Baptist Church on Beale where Wells had an office and about a block from the site of a later office that a white mob ransacked, Michelle Duster noted the contradictions that make her great-grandmother still relevant today as an anti-lynching crusader, suffragist and cofounder of the NAACP.

“This city – Memphis – is what saved her,” she said. “She was part of a small yet vibrant middle class of educated Black people. … Here is where she developed her strength to speak up for herself and speak out against injustice.

“This is also the city where she used her voice to encourage Black people to boycott street cars, boycott white-owned businesses and to leave this city if they could because justice here was elusive at that time in 1892,” Duster said.

“She exposed the lies that criminalized Black people and Black men in particular,” she said. “For that, her life was threatened, her printing press was destroyed and she had to leave everything that was familiar to her in this city and in this part of the country.”

City council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas led the effort to that resulted in a unanimous City Council vote to rename a section of Fourth Street between Union Avenue and E.H. Crump Boulevard for Wells.

It is the first in a series of renamings of streets, parks and other public places recommended by a citywide renaming commission.

Easter-Thomas, a history teacher, also pointed to the 1892 lynchings that gave rise to Wells as a national figure and also made it impossible for her to return to the city until much later in her life because she wrote about it.

“Thinking it would deter her from spreading the truth — thinking that would stare this Black woman down,” Easter-Thomas said of the mob violence that followed the lynching.

“Well, Memphis, as we see — it only added to her legacy,” she said. “A legacy that spotlights injustices done to the most helpless of us, a legacy that promotes what is right and how we all can be a part of that legacy.”

The street renaming is more than the traditional honorary street renaming. The council action and new street signage marks the changing of the name on city maps and in street addresses to Ida B. Wells Street.

It’s the latest honor for Wells, who returned only briefly in the 1920s to the city on her way to a speaking engagement elsewhere.

Over the weekend, a women’s suffrage monument at the University of Memphis Law School was dedicated and includes a bust of Wells as one of several women who pushed for the right to vote for all women.

Wells continued to push for the right of Black women to vote even after suffragist movement leaders decided to limit their push to give the vote to white women.

This past July, a statue of Wells was unveiled next to First Baptist Church on Beale in what is now Ida B. Wells Plaza. The plaza is scheduled to be renovated later this year, according to LaSimba Gray.

Gray led the formation of the committee that raised money for and commissioned the statue.

Duster and Gray will be in Washington Tuesday for the signing of the antilynching bill into law.

Duster noted that Wells pushed for a similar law during the administration of President William McKinley at the dawn of the 20th century.