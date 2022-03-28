Fayetteville Library releases April events calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library recently announced its April Calendar of Events.

The library notes that while masks are no longer required for those that are fully vaccinated, they are recommended per city health guidelines for unvaccinated patrons.

CLASSES, LECTURES, & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL , Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week. Classes will also be live-streamed on the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required.

Clases de GED , Viernes, 10 a.m. / Fridays, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 24 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse.

Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 24-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance , Friday, April 1 & 8, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, April 2 & 9, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Fayetteville Public Library has partnered with CARE Community Center to host free tax preparation, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) from the IRS, on Fridays and Saturdays during this tax filing season. Sessions are by appointment only. Please wear a face covering when interacting with volunteers and maintain a distance of six feet. Registration is required.

Everyday Pilates , Saturday, April 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Kayce Hyde Brott will lead participants in a blend of yoga and Pilates. No prior experience is necessary. Registration is required.

Heartfulness Meditation , Sunday, April 3, 10 & 17, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join instructors for a weekly heartfulness meditation session. According to Heartfulness.org, “Heartfulness is a simple, subtle practice of meditation that connects each of us with the light and love in our hearts.”

SoNA Beyond – Transcending Words , Saturday, April 2, 6:30 p.m., Event Center. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the Fayetteville Public Library are teaming up with the Open Mouth Reading Series to celebrate Poetry Month. The SoNA Singers will perform nine powerful poems, and poets from Open Mouth Literary Center will premiere three newly commissioned poems.

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Choir Concert , Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Come for a concert by the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia choir. Registration is required.

UA Chamber Ensemble – Hawksbill Winds , Monday, April 4, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. The Hawksbill Winds, a student-led chamber ensemble, will play a collection of pieces arranged for brass and woodwinds.

DIY Tote Bag Decorating , Tuesday, April 5, 1 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Decorate a tote bag in honor of National Library Week. Registration is required.

Virtual: UA Press Author Spotlight , Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Zoom. Etel Adnan Poetry Prize winner and University of Arkansas Press Author Spotlight Danielle Badra will discuss her award-winning book “Like We Still Speak.” Registration is required.

Author Talk: Rob Wiedenmann & Ray Fisher – “The Silken Thread,” Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. Entomologists Rob Wiedenmann & Ray Fisher will discuss their book “The Silken Thread: Five Insects and Their Impacts on Human History”, followed by a short Q&A.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel , Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. This class will review several Microsoft Excel features, including adding data and using formulas. Registration is required.

Virtual: Book Chatter , Wednesday, April 6 & 20, 4 p.m., Zoom. This discussion allows FPL readers to share what they have been reading, and also lets them give and get new book recommendations. Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. Registration is required.

Bilingual Zumba Classes , Thursday, April 7, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Una clase de Zumba con la instructora Lety Vega. Se proporcionará instrucción bilingüe (español/inglés). A Zumba class with instructor Lety Vega. Bilingual (Spanish/English) instruction will be provided. Es necesario registrarse. / Registration is required.

Author Talk: Jessica Hooten Wilson – “The Scandal of Holiness,” Thursday, April 7, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Acclaimed professor, author and speaker Jessica Hooten Wilson will discuss her latest book “The Scandal of Holiness: Renewing Your Imagination in the Company of Literary Saints.” Registration is required.

Networking Technology for AV Professionals, Parts 1 & 2 , Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m., Ziegler Reception Room. This course combines parts one and two of our networking basics class designed to help audio-video and lighting technicians build an understanding of networking technologies. It will cover Layers 1-7 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model. Registration is required.

FPL Foundation presents Dining in the Dark , Saturday, April 9, 6 p.m., Event Center. Matt Eiler of FPL’s 641.DELI and Chef Justus Moll of Catering Concepts present a 5-course prix fixe menu eaten entirely blindfolded. Wine pairings are available. All proceeds benefit the FPL Foundation and its efforts to support FPL. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are required.

UA Chamber Violin & Viola Recital , Monday, April 11, 5:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Sixteen University of Arkansas Chamber Orchestra students will play a selection of classical pieces. The event will also be live-streamed through the library’s Vimeo page.

Networking Technology for AV Professionals, Part 1 , Tuesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. This is part one of our networking basics course designed to help audio-video and lighting technicians build an understanding of networking technologies. It will cover Layers 1-3 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model. Registration is required.

Networking Technology for AV Professionals, Part 2 , Wednesday, April 13, 5:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. This is part two of our networking basics course designed to help audio-video and lighting technicians build an understanding of networking technologies. It will cover Layers 4-7 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model. Registration is required.

True Lit: Distinguished Reader Maggie Smith , Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Event Center. Acclaimed poet Maggie Smith will present a free public reading of her works and answer audience questions. Registration is required.

Fayetteville Public Library Community Needs Forum , Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. The library is asking for community feedback in order to identify the needs and interests of patrons. Familiarity with the library is not required to participate. Light refreshments will be provided from the 641.DELI.

Conquer the Kitchen: Pan Roasted Duck , Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. The kitchen team will teach techniques to prepare delicious pan-roasted duck breast. Registration is required.

Introduction to Genealogy , Wednesday, April 20, 1 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library, and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection. Registration is required.

Candid Conversations – Getting the Help You Need with a VA Social Worker , Friday, April 22, 2 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks invites all former military service members and their families to attend these one-on-one sessions with a VA social worker to get answers related to healthcare, benefits and more. Those interested will be seen on a walk-in basis for the duration of time allocated.

A Crypto Conversation , Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Shan Bronson will teach participants about blockchains and cryptocurrencies, how these technologies are being utilized and the best ways for crypto novices to research them. Registration is required.

True Lit: An Evening with Meg Medina , Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., Event Center. Join Newbery award-winning author Meg Medina for an evening at the library. Medina and news director and anchor of Univision Arkansas, Andrea Delgado, will have a moderated conversation at 6:30 pm. Before the event, there will be a Cuban-inspired dinner provided by 641.DELI for the first 250 people who arrive. There will also be a craft opportunity in the children’s craft room where participants can make friendship bracelets. Books will be available for purchase and signing by Medina following the talk. Registration is required.

Companion Planting , Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this program, Eric Fuselier will discuss the science behind companion planting and which native plant species to include in or near a vegetable garden to provide pest insect population control and pollination services. Registration is required.

Visiting Artist Showcase: Matt Magerkurth , Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. Visiting artist Matt Magerkurth will perform the work he created during the spring of 2022. The performance will include new solo cello works and will function as a preview of his new album. Registration is required.

NONPROFIT AND SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Practice Your Pitch/Professional Headshots , Thursday, April 7, 9:30 a.m., Photography Studio, Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” for their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth, and get a quality headshot for a website or social media profile. Registration is required.

Virtual: Idea to Income – A Guided Presentation , Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m., Reference Zoom. Attendees will participate in a presentation led by Sierra Polk of the Blackground Agency. The presentation will cover the five “early growth” phases for small businesses, while reviewing practical steps to encourage ownership, longevity and community engagement. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Book Talk at Night | “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis , Monday, April 4, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman , Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1.

Book Talk | “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia , Monday, April 11, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “The Sisters Brothers” by Patrick DeWitt , Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21.

Crimes and Clues | “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins , Thursday, April 14, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Sleuth or Consequences | “In the Woods” by Tana French , Tuesday, April 26, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room.

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Video Studio 101 (Ages 15+) , Tuesday, April 5 & 19, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class is the first of two that are required before access to the studio is permitted. It will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts as well as lighting theory. Registration is required.

Video Studio 102 (Ages 15+) , Wednesday, April 6 & 20, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102 – register separately. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Studio Photography , April 5 & 6, 5:30 p.m., Photography Studio. In partnership with Bedford Camera and Video, this program will introduce participants to the essential elements of studio photography. This is a two-part class with registration required for both sessions. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Podcasting Booth , Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder . This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Amazeum Maker Meet-Up , Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. The Scott Family Amazeum will be at the library for April’s Maker Meet-Up. These informal meetings bring together the local maker community to share stories, insights and encouragements as we continue to shape the maker movement in NWA. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter , Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

Arkansas Repair Collective , Saturday, April 16, 1:30–4:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Digital Photography , April 19–21, 5:30 p.m., Photography Studio. In partnership with Bedford Camera and Video, this program will introduce new photographers to the essential elements of digital photography. This is a three-part class with registration required all three sessions. Registration is required.

Snap Circuits for Adults , April 19, 6 & 7 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this interactive event, participants will learn key components of the circuit board and how to assemble a circuit. Each kit includes a plastic board as well as various components and wires that can be snapped into place to create working circuits. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design , Thursday, April 28, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

Fabrication Lab Orientation , Wednesday, April 13 & 20, 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 11:30 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication Lab so that they can plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the Fabrication Lab during open maker hours. Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab , Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Have you completed the Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“The Office of Possible Projects” by Juliette Walker , Monday, February 21–Saturday, April 30, Level 400 Computer Lab.

