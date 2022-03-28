Jose Barrios models NM’s new student intervention system
By David Marquez
During the Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Education’s work session last Monday, Jose Barrios Elementary Principal Travis Yurcic presented the school’s progress in implementing a new intervention system that allows teachers to provide students with specific, need-based instruction. The Multi-Layered Support System, or MLSS, was rolled out...
SAN JOSE — In the wake of the pandemic, San Jose’s largest school district shifted its grading policies to put more emphasis on tests, evaluations, and projects, a move officials said was supposed to make grading more equitable. However, the results so far appear mixed, as some students...
Albuquerque Business First has named five nonprofit organizations, three nonprofit boards and two corporate givers as honorees for its annual Philanthropy Awards. These organizations were celebrated as part of the 2022 Philanthropy Summit and Awards on March 10 at Sandia Golf Club. In the coming days, you will get to...
This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. North Carolina […]
Teacher education programs that evade discussions of race and racism often leave teacher educators of color to bear the brunt of educating students about these matters, reports a new paper published in AERA Open. Most individuals in a study of teacher educators of color were hired specifically to teach race and racism within programs that, nonetheless, prioritized whiteness and the needs of white student teachers in their curricula. Teacher educators of color experienced harm when the institution did not support them against the resistance to their instruction by white teacher candidates.
A higher percentage of Latino and Black students planned to cancel their college plans in Fall 2021 than their white counterparts, a study found. Why it matters: Latinos already lag behind in educational attainment, which stunts their upward mobility. The pandemic has likely made the Latino college gap even worse.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of remote learning when schools shut down during the pandemic is still having a serious impact on students.
That’s according to a new study by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company.
It found students this school year are performing at lower levels than they did last year.
In math, for example, the study showed a majority of states across the U.S. saw a decrease in students hitting the state-set landmark for math.
The company, in its research, said this suggests the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement.
The study pointed out especially low educational growth for students in first grade right now, highlighting the fact that these students started kindergarten in Fall 2020 when many schools were closed.
So what can be done?
The company suggests closely monitoring those young students and their learning since the effects of the pandemic are still far from over.
SAN ANTONIO - – The COVID-19 pandemic has furthered health issues, both physical and mental for families as a whole. Children need extra care, but many parents have used up their time off caring for kids, or getting sick themselves. A lot of those parents are having to decide between taking kids to doctor’s appointments or missing work without pay.
After the social isolation caused by the pandemic, children’s slow return to classrooms and playdates has served as a stark reminder of the importance of teaching them human values from an early age. Human values depend on a community of people making the choice to live their lives in a way that benefits not only themselves, but those around them.
The U.S. Department of Education says it will hold the owners of certain private colleges that closed or defrauded students accountable for taxpayer losses. Companies that own these schools could be on the hook for liabilities including government costs for closed school discharges and borrower defense to repayment claims, under which former students get their federal loans canceled.
A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Offer Public Safety Concentration Geared Toward Working Professionals. Bachelor’s degree program can be completed online. A new degree program in MTSU’s University College will allow more adults and public servants to earn their bachelor’s degrees. Starting with the fall 2022...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.6 % in February, down from 5.9 % in January and down from 7.3 % in the previous year. “What we are in right now is still very much a recovering economy,” said University of New Mexico Associate Professor of Finance doctor Reilly White.
Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
CPS announced last Friday that it now posts student COVID-19 vaccination rates online — including rates for individual schools. Why it matters: School-level data — which had previously only been available through tedious public records requests — offers a window into the vast health inequities across the district.
It's a typical school day for Lisa Alaniz — she and her classmates stand in a warehouse-like room, cutting wood and piecing together the rafters of a shed. They're students at Texas State Technical College working toward an associate's degree in construction. "I did [high school] online because that's...
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico Supreme Court will resume its civics education program for students in April when it visits Las Cruces to hear legal arguments in a criminal case. "The Court is excited to announce the second year of the Rule of the Law program,"...
One of the most expensive parts of college is undeniably tuition. However, most people don't realize that the costs don't stop there. College students or their families have to pay for expensive textbooks. In a place that prioritizes access to education, why are college textbooks so expensive?. Article continues below...
Something remarkable is happening with online learning. Let’s call it ed tech’s second wave. It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention. And wow—there has been a lot of necessity over the past two years—and a lot of invention. For business leaders and companies, the massive social experiment that required shifting from in-person to online environments has reshaped how we think and design learning at work. We were already in an upskilling imperative, faced with ever-increasing demands on skill development and hiring challenges. The pandemic managed to accelerate those demands.
Mark Schneider is the commissioner of the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute for Education Services. He published the below remarks March 23 at IES.Ed.Gov: The title of this blog is taken from the opening of Arne Duncan’s 2018 book How Schools Work. This was not a new theme for Duncan. In 2010, he said: “As […]
