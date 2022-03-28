ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Jose Barrios models NM’s new student intervention system

By David Marquez
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
 20 hours ago

During the Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Education’s work session last Monday, Jose Barrios Elementary Principal Travis Yurcic presented the school’s progress in implementing a new intervention system that allows teachers to provide students with specific, need-based instruction. The Multi-Layered Support System, or MLSS, was rolled out...

