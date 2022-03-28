Former Cherry Valley Police officer sentenced for child pornography

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Cherry Valley Police officer, Otoniel Molina, 38, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison on charges of Child Pornography, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming on Friday.

In 2019, police were notified by a parent that their 11-year-old daughter had been communicating with Molina on the internet.

The minor allegedly told Molina that she was 19-years-old and sent nude photographs of herself when Molina asked her to.

Molina would send pictures of himself back and multiple times asked the 11-year-old to engage in sexual acts.

In addition to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Molina was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with no credit for time served.

