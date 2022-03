GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park was taken over on Sunday afternoon by observers near and far for the 2022 Dinsdale Dashers event following a two-year hiatus. While horse races were the main attraction, many in attendance were there to see the camel and ostrich races being held at the venue. Jockeys represented charitable organizations, with proceeds for the winners going to their charity of choice.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO