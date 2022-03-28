Darlington Raceway & Cookout reach multi-year deal for entitlement sponsorship for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 28, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Cook Out, through its partnership with Coca-Cola, announce a multi-year extension on the entitlement for the famed Southern 500®. Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will continue as the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway. The official name of the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will remain the Cook Out Southern 500®.

“Cook Out is a brand that matches the fierce competition of the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway back with a multi-year partnership for the Cook Out Southern 500®,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Cook Out has been serving their quality burgers and shakes across the south for over 32 years. As Cook Out continues to expand across the east coast, we look forward to continuing our partnership at The Lady in Black to support their growth.”

Cook Out will continue to have a substantial presence with at-track signage at Darlington Raceway. As part of the partnership, Cook Out will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington Raceway for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes and integrated digital campaigns. The brand will also remain an official partner with NASCAR legacy track, Richmond Raceway.

To download the Cook Out Southern 500® logo, click here .

“We are thankful and honored to renew our partnership with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway for the famed Cook Out Southern 500,” said Jeremy Reaves, CEO, Cook Out and Morris Reaves, Founder, Cook Out. “The sport of NASCAR and Cook Out have a shared history in the Carolinas. We’re looking forward to building on that tradition for the next two years and beyond.”

“Coca-Cola has been a part of the race day experience at NASCAR events for decades and we look forward to engaging some of the most passionate fans in motorsports at this iconic event at Darlington Raceway,” said Hector Gallardo, Vice President, Customer Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company. “The Cook Out Southern 500 is a tentpole event on the NASCAR schedule and along with Cook Out, we look forward to fans celebrating this renewed partnership with a delicious meal and a fresh Coke.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro, N.C., Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The restaurant chain has since grown to over 300 locations across 10 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

To learn more about Cook Out and find the nearest location, visit cookout.com .

Courtesy – Darlington Raceway

