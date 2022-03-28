ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Darlington Raceway & Cookout reach multi-year deal for entitlement sponsorship for Southern 500

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAAYj_0esENQAI00

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 28, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Cook Out, through its partnership with Coca-Cola, announce a multi-year extension on the entitlement for the famed Southern 500®. Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will continue as the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway. The official name of the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will remain the Cook Out Southern 500®.

“Cook Out is a brand that matches the fierce competition of the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway back with a multi-year partnership for the Cook Out Southern 500®,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Cook Out has been serving their quality burgers and shakes across the south for over 32 years. As Cook Out continues to expand across the east coast, we look forward to continuing our partnership at The Lady in Black to support their growth.”

Cook Out will continue to have a substantial presence with at-track signage at Darlington Raceway. As part of the partnership, Cook Out will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington Raceway for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes and integrated digital campaigns. The brand will also remain an official partner with NASCAR legacy track, Richmond Raceway.

To download the Cook Out Southern 500® logo, click here .

“We are thankful and honored to renew our partnership with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway for the famed Cook Out Southern 500,” said Jeremy Reaves, CEO, Cook Out and Morris Reaves, Founder, Cook Out. “The sport of NASCAR and Cook Out have a shared history in the Carolinas. We’re looking forward to building on that tradition for the next two years and beyond.”

“Coca-Cola has been a part of the race day experience at NASCAR events for decades and we look forward to engaging some of the most passionate fans in motorsports at this iconic event at Darlington Raceway,” said Hector Gallardo, Vice President, Customer Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company. “The Cook Out Southern 500 is a tentpole event on the NASCAR schedule and along with Cook Out, we look forward to fans celebrating this renewed partnership with a delicious meal and a fresh Coke.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro, N.C., Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The restaurant chain has since grown to over 300 locations across 10 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

To learn more about Cook Out and find the nearest location, visit cookout.com .

Courtesy – Darlington Raceway

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
City
Darlington, SC
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Darlington, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Weighs In On Penalty

Christopher Bell learned a hard lesson after NASCAR officials bumped his recent second-place finish down to 23rd by way of penalty. Bell was penalized by the league for advancing his position below the double line at the bottom of Atlanta’s backstretch on the last lap. Because of the penalty, Bell finished as the last car of the lead lap at Atlanta, instead of earning his first Top 5 of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver William Byron Considers Future Career Moves

NASCAR driver William Byron likes to stay busy, and the extra experience is paying dividends in a big way. The 24-year-old Charlotte native won two races last weekend alone: a super late model race at Hickory Motor Speedway, and then the Cup Series race at Atlanta — already his third career win in NASCAR’s top circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Raceway#Southern 500#Nascar Playoffs#Coca Cola#The Nascar Playoffs
racer.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame: A sacred space

The NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte is so much more than just a museum; it’s a shrine to the history and heritage of the sport of stock car racing, and a dynamic, immersive portal to NASCAR’s exciting present and future. The Hall of Honor is the heart...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Carolina Panthers’ WR Shi Smith arrested in South Carolina

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday in South Carolina. Smith was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, speeding 16-24 mph over the speed limit and possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic. Smith was pulled over before 11:30 a.m. Friday on US Highway […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Faces Criticism in Comparison to Kurt Busch

Bubba Wallace is facing criticism for his NASCAR driving efforts this season and that was before losing a tire while at COTA. His new teammate this season is Kurt Busch, a bona fide winner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The criticism comes into play when comparing the two teammates and that’s also something Bubba Wallace may still be getting used to during the current season, too.
MOTORSPORTS
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s most-prolific serial killers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – They’re the subjects of true crime podcasts, television shows and documentaries. But their true impact on the state goes deeper than entertainment. Numerous people have killed in South Carolina, including mass murderer Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who gunned down nine Black worshippers at a Charleston church. However, few murderers have […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Noah Gragson Looks Ahead to Dash 4 Cash Opener at Richmond Raceway

Next week’s NASCAR event marks not only the 7th Cup Series race of the season but also the start of the Dash 4 Cash midseason program. An addition to the Xfinity Series, the Dash 4 Cash program awards the top competing driver $100,000 for each contest in a four-race lineup. This year, the program kicks off in the Richmond Raceway, and last year’s Dash 4 Cash champ, Noah Gragson, is positioned for another strong opening bid.
RICHMOND, VA
racer.com

Allmendinger dominates Xfinity Series race at COTA

A.J. Allmendinger was fast and agile when he needed to be Saturday afternoon negotiating Circuit of The Americas and reminding the field just why he’s considered one of NASCAR’s road course stars. Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet took the checkered flag by 2.039-seconds over Austin Hill’s No....
MOTORSPORTS
WBTW News13

$150K lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Food Lion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold a Myrtle Beach Food Lion. The ticket, sold at the Food Lion store at 3890 South Kings Highway, was worth $150,000 because the winner added PowerPlay for an additional $1, making their $50,000 prize increase to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn. For complete […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy