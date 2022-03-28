Family mourns worker killed in Boston garage collapse

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a construction worker killed when a parking garage being demolished in downtown Boston collapsed over the weekend said Monday they are still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton, was operating a piece of equipment in the Government Center Garage on Saturday evening when the floor gave way and he fell nine stories, authorities said.

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter,” the family said in a statement Monday. “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful and will be missed deeply by his family and partner, Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received.”

Monsini was the single father of a 17-year-old son, the family said. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority closed the nearby Haymarket subway stop on Monday so engineers could check the structural integrity of the tunnels, a process that could take several days.

