Family mourns worker killed in Boston garage collapse

By The Associated Press
 18 hours ago

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a construction worker killed when a parking garage being demolished in downtown Boston collapsed over the weekend said Monday they are still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton, was operating a piece of equipment in the Government Center Garage on Saturday evening when the floor gave way and he fell nine stories, authorities said.

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter,” the family said in a statement Monday. “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful and will be missed deeply by his family and partner, Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received.”

Monsini was the single father of a 17-year-old son, the family said. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority closed the nearby Haymarket subway stop on Monday so engineers could check the structural integrity of the tunnels, a process that could take several days.

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

