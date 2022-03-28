ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Body of missing Florida 1-year-old found in septic tank

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR7Kw_0esEN6qF00
Missing Child Jose Lara

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said Monday that the body of a missing Florida 1-year-old has been found.

Putnam County Sheriff Homer DeLoach said Jose Lara’s body was found in a septic tank on his family’s property following what appears to be an accidental fall.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The septic tank, just 40 yards from the home, was covered with rotting plywood, and investigators believe the boy fell in after wandering away.

PCSO said at this time no foul play is suspected.

The toddler was reported missing Sunday afternoon after disappearing from his family’s backyard.

Deputies said the boy was last seen in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, near the Volusia County line, in Crescent City.

The sheriff’s office said Jose was playing outside with his sister, when Jose’s mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up. When she came back outside, her son was gone.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for the boy on Sunday afternoon.

Channel 9′s sister station ActionNewJax compiled this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 57

Dave
13h ago

This is criminal negligence and someone should be attested. It is illegal to not properly seal a septic tank, and they should have known it was a hazard to the boy, assuming it wasn't done on purpose. 🤔

Reply(3)
25
Kelinda Coviello
17h ago

I am sad in so many ways. For the boy, for the parents and siblings. What a tragic loss. I pray the family will recover from such a terrible and unfortunate accident

Reply
21
Oh, boy!
14h ago

How very horrible and sad. What in the hell are the parents thinking not watching a curious one year old every second of the day! They must be devastated. 😥

Reply(7)
14
Related
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Crescent City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Tank#Stream Channel 9#Channel 9
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
83K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy