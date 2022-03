NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Center for Economic Development announced a new grant opportunity for local businesses on Wednesday. The launch of the Niagara County Façade Program (NCFP) will provide matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses to revitalize their properties. The goal is to also help bring vibrancy to the central business districts in communities across the county.

