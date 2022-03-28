ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

UPB Hosts Art Exhibit by Visiting Professor

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADFORD, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will host an exhibition of art by J.D. McGuire, assistant visiting professor of art, from March 29 through April 22. The exhibition, “After the Eclipse,” opens with a reception and talk by McGuire at noon March 29 in...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Lorain: FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists

FireFish Arts is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring local artists at a local studio in downtown Lorain. The group exhibition explores “the creative possibilities of paper as a primary medium of artistic expression,” according to a news release. The exhibit is aptly named “PULP: Fold, Rip, Draw, Print”...
LORAIN, OH
Beloit Daily News

Winners of Art Center photo exhibit named

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center saw a good crowd at their monthly First Friday Gallery Reception held on March 4 to announce of the results for their annual juried photo exhibit. Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a panel of three jurors....
BELOIT, WI
FOX Carolina

Big Dog art exhibit

A competition among some South Carolina companies is heating up and you can help find a winner. Bob Trihy has the latest update on your Monday forecast. NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coming to Greenville. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky breaks down the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament...
GREENVILLE, SC
ABC30 Fresno

Fresno Art Museum hosts Warhol exhibit through June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Art Museum is inviting the community to check out a series of brand new exhibits. The museum is hosting "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection." The exhibition features 94 works of art, spanning forty years of...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bradford, PA
State
Missouri State
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired The Characters Of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives – and melodramas – of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and ’90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there’s Donna Murphy’s Mrs Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure – that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
TV & VIDEOS
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Center#Upb Hosts Art Exhibit#Drury University
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
Hanford Sentinel

Kings Art exhibit showcases 'Restless Energy'

The Kings Art Center has a busy weekend ahead. On Friday evening the center hosted an opening reception for the exhibit, “Restless Energy,” a collection of abstract paintings by Chad Clough. Clough is a popular working artist from Los Angeles. If you watch closely you may see some...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “Discovery and Revelation: Religion, Science, and Making Sense of Things” on March 18. The exhibition, presented in a chronological and thematic manner, explores the complex and ever-shifting relationship between science and religion that has been the subject of philosophizing and debate for centuries. Visitors to the […] The post National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MUSEUMS
Newberry Observer

Living Hope honors volunteers

NEWBERRY — The Living Hope Foundation honors their volunteers at a banquet dinner, annually. Last fall, the foundation honored those pictured and many more at a celebration held at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education. To find out more about The Living Hope Foundation, check them out on...
NEWBERRY, SC
Upworthy

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Smithonian

A Bold New Show at the Met Explores A Single Sculpture

One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy