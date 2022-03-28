ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro: Thieves steal car with young child inside, police say

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Greensboro are searching for a person who allegedly stole a car late Monday...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KWTX

Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three gunshot victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three victims with gunshot wounds in a green mustang.
KILLEEN, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
PIX11

2 robbers attack man inside Manhattan store, steal $400, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two robbers attacked a man before stealing cash inside a store in Chinatown, police said Wednesday. One of the two men told the 59-year-old victim he had a gun and demanded money from him inside a store along Division Street around 4:50 p.m. on Mar. 14, according to officials. When the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
FOX8 News

Victim shot twice in Greensboro on Dunbar Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot twice in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Dunbar Street when they were told about a gun being fired. Arriving officers found one person who had been […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro police: 2 juveniles, one 19-year-old shot Tuesday afternoon

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating circumstances surrounding a shooting that injured three people Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that officers responded to the area of Coleridge Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the incident. Upon their arrival, they found one 19-year-old and...
ASHEBORO, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man arrested for stealing car in Dolton, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested March 17 for stealing a motor vehicle in Dolton, Illinois. Illinois State Police also charged Elijah Howard with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and resisting or obstructing a police officer. An ISP trooper saw a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Person shot on Caledon Drive, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital after being shot, according to Greensboro police. Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 800 block of Caledon Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers found someone who had been shot on the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Idaho8.com

Car with young child inside stolen, child later found safe

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a car with a 10-month-old boy inside it from a gas station in Tumwater, Washington. The child was found safe a short time after the Tuesday night theft and police are searching for the suspect. KOMO reports the man took the truck with the sleeping child inside from a Chevron station after the child’s parents went inside the station, leaving the keys in the ignition late Tuesday night. The suspect and a female passenger inside the red Toyota Echo sped away, according to the Tumwater Police Department. The victim’s phone was still inside the truck, allowing the emergency dispatcher to contact the cellphone service provider, who tracked the location. The truck was abandoned with the child in the car seat.
TUMWATER, WA
KATU.com

Man steals van with 6-year-old girl inside, Portland Police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of stealing a van from Providence Portland Medical Center on Thursday while a 6-year-old girl was inside the vehicle. Just before 7:50 a.m., hospital security called 911 to report that a minivan had been stolen. While officers were still on...
PORTLAND, OR
WESH

Thieves stealing gas by drilling into tanks, Florida authorities say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Kissimmee Police Department said newer vehicles prevent thieves from taking gas right out of the tank, so many of them are now drilling holes underneath your car to steal your gas. “These are professionals. What they’re doing, they have special tools in,”...
KISSIMMEE, FL
NBC Chicago

Baby Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Cragin, Chicago Police Say

A one-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 West Wrightwood Avenue near North Linder Avenue. According to police, the baby was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender from a white-colored SUV fired shots, striking the infant.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy