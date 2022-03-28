ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin signs law empowering localities to lower tax rates on vehicles

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHnwa_0esEMaw300

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a new law meant to empower localities across the commonwealth to cut tax rates and prevent huge tax hikes driven by dramatic increases in used vehicle values.

“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living. Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)
Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers will likely be facing significant increases in taxes as the Commonwealth of Virginia constitutionally mandates 100 percent fair market value in property tax assessments.

Prior to this bill’s passage, car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock for cutting taxes on vehicles.

To read HB 1239, sponsored by Del. Phillip A. Scott (VA-District 88), click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Virginians react to Gov. Youngkin proposed gas tax holiday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to gas prices these days, community members agree on one thing. "It’s too high. It’s too high, you know," yelled a group of individuals filling up their tanks in Lynchburg Wednesday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to help out so...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Gov. Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May 31. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition. They were seeking to give motorists a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
NBC26

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Where did Americans move in 2021? This population map will show you

The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Tax Relief#Vehicles#Localities#Inflation#Virginians#The General Assembly#Commonwealth#Del
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Washington

How to Get Help With Your Rent or Mortgage

Thirty-nine percent of American adults say that they're not current on their rent or mortgage. Help is available on the local and national levels. Mark McArdle with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he understands how tough the housing market is. "For many folks, it's very scary and very confusing,...
HOUSE RENT
BBC

Cost of living: Calls for targeted help to cut energy bills

Millions of people face the dilemma of cutting spending on food and clothing to pay their energy bill, one supplier's boss has said. Bill Bullen, chief executive of Utilita - which serves prepayment meter customers - said government financial support was not directed sufficiently to those who needed it most.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes 3-month suspension of state gas tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sending a bill to the General Assembly that he says will provide relief to Virginians from high gas prices if passed. The bill would suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the pause, according to a release from Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks among low-wage workers hit by inflation

(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line. Many states hiked their...
HAWAII STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb signs gradual income tax cut plan into law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan for gradually cutting Indiana’s individual income tax rate over the next seven years has been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Holcomb had signed the bill approved by legislators last week that will reduce the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23% to […]
INDIANA STATE
WLOX

Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that he’s signed a bill aimed at eliminating critical race theory in schools. Senate Bill 2113 was passed with the goal of eliminating the teaching of critical race theory in any public institution in the state. Senator Michael McLendon...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy